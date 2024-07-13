Charlotte has added dozens of restaurants in 2024

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of restaurants have opened their doors in the Charlotte area so far this year, with areas such as uptown, South End and SouthPark proving hot spots for the newest additions.

In uptown alone, there’s already been several new restaurants to open in the first six months of 2024. Those range from a modern, Southern-style restaurant replacing BLT Steak at luxury hotel The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte to New York-based Mexican concept Dos Caminos opening at Ally Charlotte Center. There’s also Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley, which brought its upscale Southern comfort food to Queen City Quarter, formerly known as the EpiCentre.

In the South End area, The Matador recently introduced its Mexican-inspired fare in a transformed fire station; Spanish tapas are on the menu at the new Catalú — in the former Eight + Sand Kitchen space in New Bern Station; and Asian fusion restaurant Yama is dishing up sushi farther south in LoSo Village.

And in nearby SouthPark, The Loft at Duckworth’s has added an upscale spot focused on classic cocktails in Piedmont Town Center, while celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s much-anticipated burger joint just quietly opened across the street on Fairview Road.

Suburbs farther away from center city are benefitting from new culinary offerings as well.

