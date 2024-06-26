Charlotte has wealthiest ZIP code in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s wealthiest enclave is the 28207 ZIP code, which includes parts of the Myers Park and Eastover neighborhoods. That’s according to an analysis by The Business Journals and its 2024 wealth index.

The 28207 ZIP has a per-capita income of more than $180,000 — by far the highest in the Charlotte region — and typical home values of nearly $1.5 million.

The wealth is tightly concentrated in the area with only about 4,400 housing units across a land area of 2.4 square miles.

28207 ranks as the wealthiest ZIP code in the Carolinas and the only one in the two states to appear among the top 100 nationwide, landing at No. 80 on The Business Journals’ Wealthy 1000.

Read more here.

VIDEO: City council votes to defer proposed housing, retail development in Elizabeth neighborhood

City council votes to defer proposed housing, retail development in Elizabeth neighborhood

©2024 Cox Media Group