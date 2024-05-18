Proposed development could bring more housing, retail to Elizabeth neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — The Elizabeth neighborhood could be getting more apartments and retail.

On Monday, Charlotte City Council will vote on the proposed development, which is on 7th Street near Lamar and Clement Avenue.

The most recent site plan calls for more than 200 housing units and about 5,600 square feet of retail.

Members of city staff have voiced concerns about building height, but the zoning committee is in favor of the project

