Charlotte high school sends Power to NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE — Power Echols’ name alone denotes strength.

Power has checked off every goal he’s set: a high school championship and a Power 5 scholarship. Now, he’s patiently waiting to accomplish another one: hear his name called at the NFL Draft.

The Julius Chambers alum has approached every task in his football career with grit and power.

“If I wasn’t taking him to a gym, he was working out on his own,” Echol’s mother, Star Robinson-Rusell, said.

