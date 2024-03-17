Charlotte homebuilder files for bankruptcy

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-based construction company has filed for liquidation as it faces $11.4 million in total liabilities.

Earlier this week, Arbor Construction LLC filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in North Carolina, bankruptcy court records show. The company reports its liabilities surpass its total assets of $11.1 million. It has between 200 and 999 creditors.

Arbor Construction focuses on homebuilding and remodeling, according to its LinkedIn page.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: More homebuyers speak out against embattled homebuilder, one shares video confronting him)

More homebuyers speak out against embattled homebuilder, one shares video confronting him





©2024 Cox Media Group