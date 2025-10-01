Charlotte Hornets add new medical, training staff ahead of 2025 season

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets have made some staffing changes, mostly focused on players’ health ahead of the 2025 season.

On Wednesday, the team announced a new vice president of medical and performance, a new strength and conditioning coach, and a new physical therapist.

The new Vice President of Medical and Performance, Pat Chasse, spent the last five seasons as head athletic trainer for the Boston Celtics.

He completed a sports physical therapy fellowship at Duke University.

