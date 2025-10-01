Hornets begin training camp in South Carolina

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets began their training camp at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., on Tuesday and spoke to the media as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Head Coach Charles Lee emphasized the importance of reaching out to fans throughout the region as the team prepares for the upcoming season in a different state.

The Hornets’ roster currently includes 21 players, with guard Brandon Miller returning to the court after recovering from a wrist injury that ended his season early

“I think this is the most fun I’ve ever had all summer,” said Brandon Miller, Hornets guard. “Back with my guys. Out here working hard, of course. Having fun while we’re working hard and getting better and just keeping the mindset of that competitive spirit and just making each other better.”

The change of location is allowing the team more bonding opportunities, according to Lee.

“When you’re home, a lot of times you leave the gym and you’re back to your own family, your own house,” Lee said. “Now, I think we’ve got to go back to the hotel and you’re going to bunker down with each other a little bit more. I think that it really helps from a camaraderie standpoint. It also gets you in that mentality of being on the road.”

The Hornets will continue their training in Charleston throughout the week, culminating in their first preseason game on Sunday at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

