Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Hurricanes games could be aired on Amazon Prime after Bally acquisition

CHARLOTTE — There may soon be more options for how people can watch the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Hurricanes.

Amazon is investing in Diamond Sports, the network that operates Bally Sports, the channel the Hornets and Hurricanes play on. Games could soon be aired on Amazon Prime.

Diamond Sports filed for bankruptcy protection last year. Details about pricing and availability have not been announced. Games are also expected to remain on Bally’s current cable and satellite providers.

