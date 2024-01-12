Plans unveiled for $215 million Spectrum Center renovations

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets and Spectrum Center officials unveiled the $215 million arena renovation plans Friday morning. Charlotte City Council unanimously voted in late 2022 to contribute the funds.

“The more people we draw to games and events at the Spectrum Center, the more people visit Uptown, visit our bars, and stay in our hotels which helps local businesses,” said Donna Julian, the general manager of the Spectrum Center.

Join us as we Re!magine @spectrumcenter. ✨ We’re transforming our arena just for you, Buzz City.



Look forward to:

✨ 2,500 additional lower-level seats

✨ More gathering spaces

✨ Elevated hospitality, concessions & fan experiences



… and SO much more!



Read more:… pic.twitter.com/TUu1Fm1O5I — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 12, 2024

In the lower bowl, all the seats will be replaced and 2,500 will be added. Moving up the arena, upgrades are coming to the Dr. Pepper Pavilion and the Nest, the fan section. The main concourse is being renovated with new lighting and more space with views into the bowl. There will be four themed destinations inspired by different parts of the Carolinas.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 RE!magine Spectrum Center With Upcoming Renovations (CHARLOTTE HORNETS)

Plans call for new food and beverage options and upgraded clubs. The arena will also have a new courtside club. There will also be back-of-the-house changes and upgrades including new dressing and locker rooms, updated kitchen and storage space, and HVAC improvements.

All the work will take place over the next two years in the NBA offseason. That means you shouldn’t expect any events in the arena from May to September.

“Obviously, we will do a few things during the season but our schedule is really busy so we can’t do much, and shutting down is what we needed to do,” Julian said.

The city owns the building and was contractually obligated to provide $170 million worth of improvements.

As a result of this investment, the hornets have committed to playing there until at least 2045.

For more information about the project, click here.

VIDEO: Charlotte City Council approves $275 million for Spectrum Center upgrades, practice facility

Charlotte City Council approves $275 million for Spectrum Center upgrades, practice facility

©2024 Cox Media Group