Charlotte Hornets introduce new head coach Charles Lee

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets officially introduced their new head coach Charles Lee on Tuesday at the Spectrum Center.

Lee just wrapped up celebrating a championship with the Boston Celtics and says he’s still getting used to calling himself an NBA head coach.

Lee says one of the key traits he’s seen with both championship organizations he’s been part of is also here in Charlotte.

>> In the video at the top of this page, hear Lee’s message to Hornets fans who want to see the team back in the playoffs.

Channel 9 will have more with Lee plus an interview with last year’s first-round pick Brandon Miller on Eyewitness News Live at the Draft beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by the NBA Draft.

VIDEO: Rising star Brandon Miller attends Hornets Hoops Summer Camp

Rising star Brandon Miller attends Hornets Hoops Summer Camp





©2024 Cox Media Group