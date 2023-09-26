Charlotte Hornets score expanded partnership deal with major sponsor

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets have retained one of their major corporate sponsors as Novant Health and the NBA franchise on Tuesday disclosed an expanded partnership effective this season.

Novant, then known as Presbyterian, has been a sponsor of the team dating to 2004 when the franchise was known as the Charlotte Bobcats.

Terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed.

Novant is one of five major sponsors that pay more than $1 million annually for prominent advertising and marketing rights at Spectrum Center and as part of the team’s online, streaming and broadcast properties.

Renewing Novant Health comes at the same time the Hornets are looking to replace another major sponsor. In June, the Hornets and LendingTree Inc. ended a six-year partnership worth an estimated $5 million annually that put LendingTree logos on the team’s game jerseys and pregame apparel.

