Charlotte Hornets score extension with major corporate partner

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets have signed a multiyear extension with Lowe’s Cos. Inc., retaining one of the NBA team’s largest sponsors. The Hornets confirmed the extension Wednesday morning.

The home-improvement retailer will continue to have marketing and advertising at Spectrum Center and throughout the Hornets’ social and broadcast media.

Lowe’s and the Hornets also unveiled their latest community project, a renovated amphitheater at Grier Heights Park.

The project marked the third consecutive year the organizations have collaborated on a community project.

