Charlotte Hornets trade Terry Rozier to Heat, sources say

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets are trading one of its star players to the Miami Heat, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Hornets are trading shooting guard Terry Rozier to the Heat and getting a 2027 first-round draft pick and Kyle Lowry.

Rozier has been a reliable scorer for the Hornets this season - his 23.2 points per game ranks 25th in the league, according to ESPN statistics.

The former first-round pick is going to a Miami team that is leading the Southeast Division with a 24-19 record. The Hornets earned their 10th win of the season beating the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown is working on getting more information from the Hornets. Check back for updates.

