‘Make sure we’re prepared’: First responders simulate terrorist attack in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — If you heard a lot of shouting, police activity, and loud booms in Uptown Charlotte Sunday morning, don’t be alarmed.

There was a big scene of police officers, firefighters, and MEDIC first responders as part of a planned training exercise for security measures near the Charlotte Transportation Center.

Actors pretended to be victims, and police simulated a response to a terrorist attack in Charlotte. The training scenario focused on taking down a terrorist with an improvised explosive device in the city.

It started around 1 a.m. and lasted a few hours.

CMPD and CATS simulate a terrorist attack in Uptown Charlotte for training

The Charlotte Area Transit System security team, along with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the Charlotte Fire Department, and MEDIC, all participated in the exercise.

CATS says the exercise took months of preparation.

“One agency can never manage a complex emergency such as this one alone, so it’s vitally important we come together with all of our partners to make sure we’re prepared for situations such as this should they present themselves,” said Catherine Kummer with CATS.

CATS said this exercise comes in addition to other training they conduct throughout the year.

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