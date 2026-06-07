I-485 closed in west Charlotte for shooting investigation

CHARLOTTE — A section of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte was closed Sunday morning due to an investigation into a shooting that happened just after 11 a.m.

MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that they were called to I-485 Outer, near Arrowood Road, for a reported shooting. MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, officials closed I-485 Outer just past Exit 4 at 11:18 a.m.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting at this time. We’re working on getting more details.

You can keep updated on live traffic conditions at this link.

Channel 9 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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