Charlotte Hornets waive guard Nick Smith Jr.

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets have waived guard Nick Smith Jr., the team announced on Thursday.

Smith Jr. was selected by the Hornets with the 27th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Over his career with the team, he played in 111 games, starting 27 of them, and averaged 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 18.9 minutes per game.

Smith Jr. averaged 9.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 22.8 minutes per game across 60 games last season.

Smith Jr. was drafted from the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Hornets selected Smith Jr. in the first round after selecting forward Brandon Miller with the second-overall pick in 2023.

