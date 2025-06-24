Charlotte hosts FIFA World Cup game at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — Futbol fans are in for a treat as Charlotte hosts a FIFA World Cup game, featuring Benfica of Portugal against Bayern Munich at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Bank of America Stadium.

Thousands of soccer enthusiasts from across the country are expected to gather at the stadium to witness the action between these two renowned clubs.

This event is part of the FIFA Club World Cup, a prestigious four-week tournament that showcases 32 clubs from 20 different nations.

Sunday’s matchup between Real Madrid and Pachuca drew significant attention, setting the stage for today’s anticipated game.

With extreme temperatures hitting the Charlotte region, it is important to take precautions to protect from heat-related illnesses during the match.

According to Bank of America Stadium, medical professionals from Atrium Health will be available to provide emergency care to fans and staff. There are six care centers located throughout the stadium and two mobile carts that provide medical care.

Emergency care stations are located on the 100, 300, and 500 levels of the stadium.

Fans in need of assistance can text 704-GET-HELP with a seat and section location for immediate response.

Bank of America Stadium also allows guests to bring two sealed 16.9-ounce bottles of unflavored water into the game.

