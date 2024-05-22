Charlotte jumps past Raleigh on Best Places to Live ranking

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte now ranks among the nation’s five best places to live, passing Raleigh along the way, according to U.S. News & World Report’s latest list.

The Queen City has moved up in the 2024-25 rankings to No. 5. Charlotte placed at No. 8 in the rankings out last year and at No. 30 in 2022. Raleigh lands right behind Charlotte at No. 6 this year, down from No. 3 last year.

U.S. News released its Best Places to Live rankings on Tuesday morning. The list ranks the nation’s 150 largest cities, marking a change in approach from previous years when it focused on entire metro areas.

