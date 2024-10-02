Charlotte Knights collecting items for those impacted by Tropical Storm Helene

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Knights have announced they will be collecting critically needed items for those impacted by Tropical Storm Helene.

The organization said all items collected will go towards operation airdrop and next-level disaster relief.

“It is very important to us that we do what we can to help those in need,” stated Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer. “Our goal is to collect critically needed items for those impacted by Hurricane Helene. We look forward to working with Operation Airdrop and Next Level Disaster Relief to help those affected by Hurricane Helene.”

The drive will take place on Thursday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Truist Field. Fans can use the ballpark side of MLK Jr. Blvd. to drop off items.

Members of the Charlotte Knights front office, as well as radio personalities and staff from iHeartMedia Charlotte, will be on-site throughout the day to collect all donated items.

“iHeartMedia Charlotte is committed to giving back to the communities we serve, and Operation Airdrop allows us to make a real difference,” said Dave Carwile, Region President at iHeartMedia Carolinas Region. “We invite everyone to join us in supporting this critical mission and helping those in need.”

Items being collected during this supply drive will include powdered packet sports drinks, powered hydration packs, baby wipes, children and adult diapers, baby formula, bug spray, sunscreen, plastic utensils, manual can openers, and 13-gallon or contractor trash bags.

Organizers are also asking for nonperishable food items, cleaning supplies, plastic sheeting/tarps, toothbrushes, toothpaste, toiletries and sanitation items, dog and cat food, hand sanitizer, sanitizer wipes, feminine hygiene products, all-sized and unopened heavy-duty work gloves, and socks, which will also be collected at Truist Field on Thursday.

