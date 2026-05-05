Mecklenburg County to discuss redevelopment of former Smith School site

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners will discuss the future of the former Smith School Tuesday.

In April, the county voted to purchase the former Smith School property on Tyvola Road.

The county plans to redevelop the 8-acre site as housing for county and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employees.

Staff are set to lay out the process at Tuesday night’s meeting, starting at 6 p.m.

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