Charlotte Knights kick off season under new manager

CHARLOTTE — Baseball returns to the Queen City Friday night with the Charlotte Knights season opener.

It’ll be the first game under the team’s new manager, Chad Pinder. He was previously in Single-A baseball where he managed the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Pinder told Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown that a successful season means getting as many of his players to the majors as possible.

Between his time as a former player and now manager, he said those opening day butterflies haven’t gone away.

“You spend so much time in spring training and the days do get long, but when the lights come on, you find that energy,” Pinder said. “It’s a different vibe, a different atmosphere.”

The Knights will host the Durham Bulls for a three-game series. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 7:04 Friday night at Truist Field.

Tickets are available here.

VIDEO: Charlotte Knights open season with fan fest, drone show this weekend

Charlotte Knights open season with fan fest, drone show this weekend

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