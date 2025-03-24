Charlotte Knights open season with fan fest, drone show this weekend

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Knights will open the 2025 season with fireworks, a drone show, and other festivities at Truist Field this weekend.

The team will face the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, Friday through Sunday.

To celebrate opening night on Friday, the team will host a party before the pitch with live entertainment, food and drinks, photo ops, and games from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mint Street.

First pitch will be at 7:04 p.m.

On Saturday, directly following the Knights 6:05 p.m. contest against Gwinnett, the first-ever drone show above Truist Field will take over the night sky.

Game time is 1:50 p.m. on Sunday and there will be a tribute to the White Sox, the World Series Trophy will be on display and kids can run the bases after the game.

The Knights are also home next week, taking on the Norfolk Tides April 1-6.

Click here for more information or to buy tickets.

VIDEO: Historic Carolina Theatre opens in Uptown

Historic Carolina Theatre opens in Uptown

©2025 Cox Media Group