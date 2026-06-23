Charlotte Knights partner with local apparel brand for limited t-shirt collection

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Knights have partnered with Charlotte-based apparel brand 704 Shop for a limited-edition collection of licensed Knights t-shirts for adults and kids.

According to a release from the Minor League Baseball team, the collection blends the Knights’ branding with 704 Shop’s signature local style.

This is the team’s first collaboration with a locally owned apparel brand.

The collection launched Tuesday. The shirts are available through the Charlotte Knights Team store at Truist Field.

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