Charlotte launches EV car-share program to boost access and sustainability

CHARLOTTE — Wednesday afternoon, Charlotte celebrated the launch of a new electric vehicle car-share program.

The Peppertree Apartments now has a fleet of shared EVs and charging infrastructure.

Officials said the initiative brings affordable and environmentally sustainable transportation to neighborhoods in one of Charlotte’s corridors.

“This program is one we’re so excited about. A share program is a way to have people connect to their jobs, their education, their healthcare, all of these things, without having to own a car, but to use a car,” an organizer told Channel 9.

Charlotte is one of just thirteen cities nationwide and the only city in the Southeast to be selected to receive grant funding through the Affordable Mobility Platform.

The program is designed to increase transportation access to people in affordable housing while also reducing carbon emissions in underserved communities.

