Charlotte leaders prepare for hurricane season

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week begins Sunday, and Charlotte leaders are getting ready a month from the official start of hurricane season.

After Hurricane Helene devastated a large part of western North Carolina in 2024, many people learned these storms can cause catastrophic damage even when they are hundreds of miles from the coast.

“Emergency preparedness is something you don’t want to think about at the last minute,” Paige Grande with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said Thursday. “Many storms come with no notice. Hurricanes we usually get a couple more days, a couple more hours to be able to prepare, but a lot of storms come with no notice.”

City leaders recommend getting a severe weather kit ready as soon as possible equipped with water, a weather radio, flashlights and portable chargers.

Hurricane Preparedness Week runs through May 9.

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