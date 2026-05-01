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Charlotte leaders prepare for hurricane season

By Michelle Alfini, wsoctv.com
Hurricane season preparations
By Michelle Alfini, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week begins Sunday, and Charlotte leaders are getting ready a month from the official start of hurricane season.

After Hurricane Helene devastated a large part of western North Carolina in 2024, many people learned these storms can cause catastrophic damage even when they are hundreds of miles from the coast.

READ MORE >> Lake Lure businesses hopeful as visitors return post-Helene

“Emergency preparedness is something you don’t want to think about at the last minute,” Paige Grande with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said Thursday. “Many storms come with no notice. Hurricanes we usually get a couple more days, a couple more hours to be able to prepare, but a lot of storms come with no notice.”

City leaders recommend getting a severe weather kit ready as soon as possible equipped with water, a weather radio, flashlights and portable chargers.

Hurricane Preparedness Week runs through May 9.

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Michelle Alfini

Michelle Alfini, wsoctv.com

Michelle is a climate reporter for Channel 9.

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