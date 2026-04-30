LAKE LURE, N.C. — Lake Lure had its soft reopening this week after it was devastated by Hurricane Helene 19 months ago.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with business owners and visitors looking forward to the summer.

Faherty reported that there is a sense of hope after the debris was cleaned up from the lake and refilled.

Some business owners said their sales were down 70% because tourism was basically shut down because of the damage.

There are more people returning to Lake Lure this spring, said the manager at the Lake House Restaurant Bar & Grill.

The town is now allowing people to swim, and canoes and kayaks are back on the water, as well.

“More business,” said Rilie Johnson, manager at the Lake House Restaurant. “We haven’t had business since the hurricane hit. Not a lot of people coming to visit us from around the world or even North Carolina. People think we’re not open, but we are. “

Faherty watched crews on Thursday continue their work to clear debris from the lake.

One of the biggest attractions, the Lake Lure beach, should be ready by Memorial Day or sooner.

Asheton Rice’s pottery business first opened three weeks before Helene hit in the fall of 2024. Rice’s business survived through online orders and is thankful that visitors have begun returning.

“We were actually very devastated,” Rice said. “We didn’t know what was next in life for us. Luckily, we had a lot of people that came and helped us working. Some did it for free and volunteered in here.”

On Thursday afternoon, Faherty spotted John Draughon fishing on Lake Lure, which has come a long way since the hurricane hit.

Lake Lure businesses hopeful as visitors return post-Helene

“I thought last year, after the storm, I wouldn’t be able to fish this lake for many, many years,” Draughton said. “I was surprised by how the lake has come back so quickly.”

Town officials said it’s still working on several projects, including its floating boardwalk and marina. They plan on having an official announcement about the reopening on May 15.

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