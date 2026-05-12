Company promises to be ‘good neighbor’ amid community concerns over data center

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Charlotte city leaders say they want more time and more public input before deciding whether new data centers should be allowed in the city.

Councilmembers are recommending a five‑month pause on new projects so the city can conduct impact studies and establish clearer regulations.

Meanwhile, across the state line, Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured new images of construction progress at a large QTS data‑center site near Lake Wylie in York County.

The project, located along Charlotte Highway near Hands Mill Road, has drawn months of concern from neighbors who worry about noise, light pollution, and environmental impacts.

QTS leaders met with Channel 9 ahead of a community town hall, saying they intend to be “good neighbors.”

“I will say that we do everything we can to be good neighbors,” said Travis Wright, Vice President of Energy and Sustainability for QTS.

Wright said the York County campus will eventually include nine buildings, each using roughly the same amount of water as four households.

He emphasized that once operational, the centers will have “very, very low water consumption.”

Neighbors have also questioned whether the facility will drive up power bills.

Wright said QTS will build its own substations and will pay 100% of the cost for Duke Energy’s required network upgrades.

“It actually puts downward pressure on rates, not upward pressure,” Wright said.

Officials confirmed the project will use municipal water. They also said representatives will be available at the town hall to answer questions about future expansion.

The community meeting at Oakridge Elementary School in Clover runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

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