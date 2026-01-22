Neighbors share concerns about new data center in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A data center under construction in York County has raised concerns among local residents about noise and environmental impacts.

The facility, owned by QTS, was approved for tax incentives in 2023, but neighbors say they’re worried about the data center’s effects on their community, including water, lighting, and noise.

Among them is Steve Penland, who has operated a Christmas tree farm nearby for 60 years.

“If there’s [more] water usage, how’s it going to affect the growing of our trees and our business,” Penland said during a recent York County meeting.

Chris Thompson, a concerned neighbor, questioned the approval process during the council meeting.

“We need to know how in the world you could have come to the conclusion that allowing this into our neighborhood was a good idea,” Thompson stated.

Former council member Alison Love addressed the community’s concerns and highlighted the potential benefits of the data center.

“It brings high-paying jobs,” Love said. “You know personally, they don’t have a lot of employees but the people that they lease to also have employees.”

Love said she doesn’t know what noise is created by a data center.

We reached out to QTS for a response regarding these concerns, but no statement has been received yet.

