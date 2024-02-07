Charlotte leaps into top 10 on ranking of best-performing cities

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte has accomplished a first-time feat, landing among the top 10 in a highly regarded ranking that measures U.S. metro areas on economic performance.

Charlotte cracks that list, put together by California-based nonprofit think tank the Milken Institute, at No. 10 — up 10 spots from No. 20 last year. It marks the first year since the Milken Institute began tracking the rankings in 2012 that Charlotte appears in the top 10, says Maggie Switek, senior director of the nonprofit’s research department and co-author of the report.

“The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area’s climb in the rankings is largely due to its rapid growth in wages, which has been partially driven by the rebound of Charlotte’s leisure and hospitality industry along with a steady and continued expansion of its high-tech sector,” Switeks tells CBJ via email. “Between 2017 and 2022, workers in the Charlotte metro area experienced a 45% increase in wages, with a 13% wage growth just during 2022.

“Overall, Charlotte has a vibrant and well-diversified economy, with strong and growing financial activities and professional and business services sectors.”

