Charlotte loses bid for major banking hub

CHARLOTTE — Although Toronto-based Scotiabank had yet to state its selection for a 1,000-job regional center in the U.S. as of Thursday, Charlotte Regional Business Alliance Chief Operating Officer Tracy Dodson told the Charlotte Business Journal that the area has come up short in its bid for the Canadian banking giant.

The Dallas Business Journal, CBJ’s sister publication, this week reported Dallas City Council approved $2.7 million worth of incentives on Wednesday to help lure the Scotiabank office. Charlotte was the other finalist for the project.

