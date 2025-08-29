Mecklenburg County sees 9% rise in tourism spending, hits $6.4 billion

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County has seen a significant boost in tourism, raking in $6.4 billion in spending last year, according to a study from state officials.

This amount represents the highest tourism spending of any county in the state and marks a 9% increase from 2023.

Local tourism leaders attribute this success to the county’s professional sports teams, museum offerings, and attractions like Carowinds.

Mecklenburg County has become a top destination for tourists, thanks to its diverse range of attractions.

Professional sports events, including games from the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets, draw large crowds to the area.

Museums in the region offer cultural and educational experiences that appeal to visitors of all ages.

Carowinds is a major draw for families and thrill-seekers alike.

With the continued growth in tourism spending, Mecklenburg County is poised to maintain its status as a leading destination in North Carolina.

