Caught on video: Saw blade nearly hits county recycling worker

CHARLOTTE — Officials from Mecklenburg County are asking the public reconsider their recyclables after an employee was nearly hit with a saw blade last month at a recycling facility.
Mecklenburg County shared a video from the Pence Road Material Recovery Facility last month where a blade just missed striking a worker at the facility.
The county in a Facebook Post explains that saw blades “ARE NOT recyclable.”
When putting your recycling out on the curb the county says they only accept six types of items:
- Plastic bottles with necks
- Cardboard
- Cans
- Cartons (milk,juice)
- Paper (junk mail, magazines, newspaper)
- Glass bottles
The county also adds “When in doubt, throw it out.”
For more information on recycling guidelines in Mecklenburg County head over to their website.
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