CHARLOTTE — Officials from Mecklenburg County are asking the public reconsider their recyclables after an employee was nearly hit with a saw blade last month at a recycling facility.

Mecklenburg County shared a video from the Pence Road Material Recovery Facility last month where a blade just missed striking a worker at the facility.

Caught on video: Saw blade nearly hits county recycling worker (Mecklenburg County Recycling)

The county in a Facebook Post explains that saw blades “ARE NOT recyclable.”

When putting your recycling out on the curb the county says they only accept six types of items:

Plastic bottles with necks

Cardboard

Cans

Cartons (milk,juice)

Paper (junk mail, magazines, newspaper)

Glass bottles

The county also adds “When in doubt, throw it out.”

For more information on recycling guidelines in Mecklenburg County head over to their website.

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