Charlotte man accused of illegally spearing angelfish in Florida

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A Charlotte man is accused of illegally spearing an angelfish in Florida, authorities said.

It happened Saturday around 3 p.m. in the Florida Keys.

Middle Keys Marine deputies gave 30-year-old Ernesto Javier Reina a mandatory notice to appear in court citation. Reina had an illegally speared angelfish, they said.

Reina didn’t have a marine life endorsement/special activity license to harvest. Specific marine species require the license to be kept alive upon harvest.

On Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of a deputy holding the fish.

