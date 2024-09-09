Local

Charlotte man accused of illegally spearing angelfish in Florida

A Charlotte man is accused of illegally spearing an angelfish in Florida, authorities said. It happened Saturday around 3 p.m. in the Florida Keys.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A Charlotte man is accused of illegally spearing an angelfish in Florida, authorities said.

It happened Saturday around 3 p.m. in the Florida Keys.

Middle Keys Marine deputies gave 30-year-old Ernesto Javier Reina a mandatory notice to appear in court citation. Reina had an illegally speared angelfish, they said.

Reina didn’t have a marine life endorsement/special activity license to harvest. Specific marine species require the license to be kept alive upon harvest.

On Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of a deputy holding the fish.

