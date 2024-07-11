Fishing event at local park builds relationships in community

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-area kids got to reel in some fun Thursday at a pond.

More than 200 kids went to McAlpine Creek Park for the third annual Hooked on Heroes event.

First responders, Scott Clark Toyota, and the organization, Riley’s Catch, were not only there to help participants fish, but they also connected with the community and made new friends.

“One thing we really try to instill is building friendships and relationships,” said Rod Goodall, with Scott Clark Toyota.

Participants went home with a new fishing pole and tackle box.

©2024 Cox Media Group