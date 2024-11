CHARLOTTE — Dytalion Degraffenreid, 26, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged Tuesday morning with two counts of conspiracy to commit human trafficking involving sexual servitude of a minor, according to a police report.

The case started in 2021 when Degraffenreid was found with a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing in a Quality Inn on Wallingford Street in southwest Charlotte, police said.

