Charlotte man charged with sex crimes; accused of pursuing relationship with teen

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Charlotte man was arrested and charged with sex crimes over the weekend after authorities say he tried to meet up with a teenage girl.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office was tipped on Saturday about a 34-year-old man who was trying to have an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

The man, who detectives identified as Brock Vincent Davis, was on his way to Scotland County to meet the teen.

Detectives found the man as he was getting close to the teen’s home. They said he tried to run from detectives but was quickly taken into custody.

Davis was charged with one count of indecent liberties with child, one count of solicit child by computer, one count of attempted statutory sex of a child under 15, and one count of resisting public officer.

Davis was taken to the Scotland County jail and given a $500,000 secured bond.

