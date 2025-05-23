Charlotte man sentenced for stealing luxury cars from Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for stealing over $1 million worth of high-end cars, according to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office Thursday.

Terrick D. Lumpkin, 39, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge. Prosecutors said he stole cars from several locations across the country, including Charlotte Douglas Airport.

According to court documents, Lumpkin along with others involved with the car theft ring targeted luxury cars made by Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Lamborghini and Mercedes. They also stole expensive models from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and Jeep.

He then tampered with the stolen cars’ VINs to avoid law enforcement, prosecutors said.

Twelve others have been charged for related car theft crimes in the U.S. District Court in Charlotte. In March, Channel 9 reported how some thieves used key fob programmers to clone drivers’ keys.

