Charlotte man wins $100K lottery prize, plans to pay bills and renovate

RALEIGH — Carlos Watson, of Charlotte, won $100,000 from a $50 scratch-off lottery ticket, a timely windfall for his family. Watson purchased the winning ticket from Joe’s Kwik Marts on University City Boulevard.

Watson plans to use his winnings to pay bills and renovate his home. After the required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $72,024.

The $8 Million Money Maker game debuted in December 2024, offering five $8 million top prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes.

Three of the $8 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes remain unclaimed.⁣⁣⁣

Watson expressed gratitude about his win, stating, “It’s going to really help us out a lot.”

He believes in the phrase, “Everything happens for a reason,” highlighting the significance of his victory.⁣⁣⁣

VIDEO: You may have money just sitting there with your name on it

‘Like winning the lottery’: You may have money just sitting there with your name on it

©2026 Cox Media Group