Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control seeks homes for dogs amid renovations

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control is calling on the community to help place dogs from its Toomey Avenue facility into adoptive homes, foster care or short-term placements.

This comes ahead of a temporary five-week closure for planned kennel renovations, which will begin after the Fourth of July, according to a release. ACC hopes to find placements for as many dogs as possible by Thursday.

The shelter says the renovations are required for state relicensing and will include upgrades to kennel flooring, fencing and other infrastructure. However, the project will lead to a reduction of 33 dog kennels, significantly impacting the available space for dogs during the renovation period.

Currently, the Toomey Avenue facility houses 30 dogs and two cats. Any dogs that remain at the facility after Thursday will be transferred to another shelter.

The Toomey facility, located at 2700 Toomey Avenue, will be closed to the public and volunteers for the entire renovation duration.

The facility improvements are expected to provide a safer, more durable environment for shelter dogs for years to come.

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