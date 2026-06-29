NCDOT implements I-485 toll rate changes

CHARLOTTE — Although the Interstate 485 toll lanes in south Charlotte have only been open for four months, drivers will see the first increase in prices Monday.

Now, it could cost you up to 25 cents more for five segments of the interstate. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the rates will continue to fluctuate depending upon how busy they are.

The Turnpike Authority says the goal is to keep traffic moving and maintain more predictable travel times as more people opt for the express lanes.

The cost to drive on the toll lanes will go up by a quarter if you’re driving westbound on Tuesday through Thursday from Weddington Road to Providence Road between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and from Highway 51 to Westinghouse Boulevard between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Going eastbound Tuesday through Thursday evenings will also cost an additional quarter from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.:

From Westinghouse Boulevard to Highway 51

Johnston Road to Providence Road

Providence Road to Weddington Road

Weddington Road to Highway 74

According to the Turnpike Authority, some tolls will actually go down during lower-traffic times to help balance traffic flow.

If you drive these lanes often, an NC Quick Pass can save you up to 50% on tolls. NC Quick Passes can be purchased online or at participating Publix, Harris Teeter, Speedway and 7-Eleven stores.

The Turnpike Authority says it will continue monitoring traffic patterns, so these rates could change again as more drivers begin using the I-485 Express Lanes.

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