Charlotte Mecklenburg Library awarded $500k for literacy programs

CHARLOTTE — Children’s literacy in Mecklenburg County is getting a big boost from a half-million-dollar grant.

The PNC Foundation awarded $500,000 to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation on Monday.

Over the course of five years, the grant will go towards programs targeting diversity and learning outcomes to boost early literacy and school readiness.

One of the programs to come from the grant is Learning Together, a weekly intervention program for lower-income Hispanic and Latino families with children under 5 years old who are not in a preschool or daycare program.

One parent shared that the Learning Together program taught her to understand her son better and promote his development.

Another remarked, “My daughter was very shy and wouldn’t leave my side; she has learned to socialize in the program. We love the program.”

Learning Together will have storytimes in Spanish and English, literacy workshops for parents and early learning skill development.

