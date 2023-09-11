After two weeks, 5 objections filed over CMS library books

CHARLOTTE — Students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools can start using the libraries Monday after a two-week period to let parents file any objections to books.

Channel 9 asked CMS if any objections had been filed as part of the new Parents’ Bill of Rights, and if so, which books were being investigated.

After all of the wait, only five objections were filed in the whole district. All of them were filed at one school, according to a CMS spokesperson.

The five books that had objections filed are the following.

Nineteen Minutes by Jodi Picoult

Sold by Patricia McCormick

Tricks by Ellen Hopkins

Jack of Hearts by L.C. Rosen

A Court of Frost and Starlight by Sarah J Maas

The district says that all of the books are still on the shelves.

CMS added that parents and guardians can restrict access to certain books for their student by contacting their school’s media coordinator.

At 6, Channel 9′s Evan Donovan is speaking with a local mother who explains why she is filing objections over books.

(WATCH: County library books addressing gender identity, sexuality cause a stir in community)

County library books addressing gender identity, sexuality cause a stir in community

©2023 Cox Media Group