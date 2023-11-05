Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library hosts annual literary festival to increase a love of learning, reading

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library hosted its sixth annual EpicFest event on Saturday at ImaginOn on East 7th Street.

The free reading festival was open to children, teens, and their families. Allowing every age to connect with literature and the people behind the stories through activities that encourage a love for learning and reading

The festival lasted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and featured many activities, including a game truck, water wagon, photo booth, face painting, and more. Kids were even allowed to take a book with them to help build their own home library.

A group of 10 nationally well-known children’s and young adult authors and illustrators spent two days in the Queen City sharing their latest stories, passion for libraries, and experiences with kids of all ages.

