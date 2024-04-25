Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools hosts construction resource event

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools hosted a job fair on Wednesday that focused on the construction industry and minority workers.

The event came after the district approved $2.5 billion for 30 projects.

Hispanic companies focused on diversity, equality, and inclusion were also in attendance to offer their services.

“Transportation custodial, construction office, our building services, maintenance, communications. You name our divisions within CMS; they are here,” said Chiquitha Lloyd with CMS.

The construction includes new schools, demolitions, renovations, and building extensions.

If you missed the event, another one will be held in October.

VIDEO: Teacher says subs are getting overlooked in proposed CMS budget

Teacher says subs are getting overlooked in proposed CMS budget





©2024 Cox Media Group