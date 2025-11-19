Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools see record absences amid immigration crackdown

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported over 25,000 student absences yesterday, a significant increase from the usual 10,000 absences.

The spike in absences coincides with an ongoing immigration crackdown, now in its fifth day, which has caused concern among families in the district.

Jessica Slade, President of the SAIL Academy PTSO, expressed support for affected families, stating, “We stand with you, we support you, we want you to know you are included and deeply embedded in our community.”

The absences represent approximately 14% of the students in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District, highlighting the impact of the situation on the community.

While schools cannot ask for immigration status when enrolling students, parents have varied reasons for keeping their children home during the operation.

Community reactions to the immigration operation have been mixed, with some expressing support for legal immigration and others advocating for the deportation of those here illegally.

Parents and supporters gathered outside SAIL Academy to help walk students safely into the school, demonstrating solidarity with those affected by the operation.

The school district is currently determining whether these absences will be marked as excused or unexcused, depending on the information provided by parents.

