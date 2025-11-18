CMS absences nearly triple as Border Patrol conducts operations in city

CHARLOTTE — Absences at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools nearly tripled Monday, the first school day since Border Patrol began its operation in Charlotte, compared with the same day a week earlier, according to records.

On Nov. 10, there were 9,975 unexcused absences. On Nov. 17, there were 28,136 unexcused absences, which is 21% of the total number of students enrolled.

Customs and Border Protection have been in Charlotte since Saturday to crackdown on illegal immigration. They are expected to stay until Friday.

Montclaire and Nations Ford elementary schools, which are both along the South Boulevard corridor, saw attendance rates around 35% Monday. Last week, they were at 94% and 93% attendance, respectively.

View the interactive map below on CMS attendance percentage.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent Channel 9 a statement Monday regarding student attendance amid the immigration enforcement operation in Charlotte.

“Daily attendance is unofficial data until finalized and approved by the state. Unofficial attendance data from today indicates that approximately 20,935 students were absent from school today. This accounts for approximately 15% of students enrolled in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. The number of students absent today varied across our 185 schools and across various student groups,” the district said in the statement.

“A school representative will contact parents/guardians when their child accumulates 3, 6 and 10 unexcused absences. After 10 unexcused absences, the principal’s designee or attendance official will issue a 10-day letter stating that the student is in violation of the NC attendance law and parents may be referred for prosecution and the Department of Social Services notified.”

VIDEO: Monroe Mayor speaks out in support of CBP operation

Monroe Mayor speaks out in support of CBP operation

©2025 Cox Media Group