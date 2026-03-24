Charlotte mom wins $708K lottery jackpot, plans Disney trip

RALEIGH — A Charlotte woman won a $707,600 jackpot after playing a $1 digital instant lottery game. Jennifer Orbock won the top prize while playing on the North Carolina Education Lottery website.

Orbock hit the “Alakazam” level progressive jackpot in the “Magic Winnings Vegas” game on Thursday. The odds of winning the top-level prize were 1 in 64.5 million.

Orbock claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she received a final total of $509,543.

Orbock said the experience has not yet sunk in.

“I always thought I had jackpot DNA,” Orbock said.

In the “Magic Winnings Vegas” digital instant game, players can choose to play from 50 cents to $30. After Orbock won the top prize, the progressive jackpot restarted at $100,000. As of Tuesday morning, the jackpot had grown to more than $127,000.

Digital instant games are played exclusively online through the North Carolina Lottery website or the official mobile app. There are currently 70 different digital games available for online play. The lottery offers a variety of themes and play styles within these digital options.

Orbock said she has specific plans for the winnings.

“We are taking the kids to Disney World,” Orbock said. The family trip will follow her prize claim on Monday.

“It’s still just unreal,” Orbock said.

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