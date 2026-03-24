Family tradition leads NC woman to $1.2M jackpot

RALEIGH — A Carteret County woman turned a 50-cent bet into a $1.2 million jackpot playing a “Wheel of Fortune” digital instant game. Kathy Lopez won the top prize on Feb. 23, beating odds of 1 in 100 million, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced on Tuesday.

Lopez claimed her winnings Monday at lottery headquarters, receiving $897,178 after required tax withholdings. She attributed her interest in the game to a nightly tradition of watching the television show with her mother.

Lopez, a lottery winner from Newport, said she was overwhelmed by the realization of her win.

>> NC lottery revenue up more than $3B while education funding remains down

“I was like, ‘Am I dreaming?’ I was stunned,” Lopez said.

She admitted that while she often told people she would win one day, she still struggled to process the actual event.

“I always said I was going to win but who actually believes it,” she laughed.

The inspiration for playing the “Wheel of Fortune” digital instant game came from a nightly ritual. Lopez said she regularly watches the television show with her mother.

“We watch Wheel of Fortune every night. That’s why I played it,” she said.

After claiming her prize Monday at lottery headquarters, Lopez received $897,178 following state and federal tax withholdings. She expressed relief and gratitude for the payout.

“This is a blessing. I really needed this,” Lopez said.

She intends to use the money to support her family members.

The game Lopez played is one of 70 digital instant titles available through the North Carolina Education Lottery website and official mobile app.

Players can place bets ranging from 50 cents to $30 on the game, which features a progressive jackpot. After Lopez won, the jackpot reset to $150,000 and has since grown to more than $734,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Lottery funds also contribute to local infrastructure and education projects. Carteret County received $14.2 million in grants to assist with school construction projects. These funds are generated through lottery ticket and digital game sales across the state.

VIDEO: Woman wins $250K lottery prize, celebrates at local gas station

VIDEO: Woman wins $250K lottery prize, celebrates at local gas station

©2026 Cox Media Group