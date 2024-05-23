Charlotte Museum of History seeks $650K

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Museum of History is asking the Charlotte City Council for tax dollars in the 2025 budget.

In a note to museum supporters, the president said the museum seeks $650,000.

The funding will align the museum with its peers allowing for more programming and community outreach, she said.

The Charlotte City Council rejected the museum’s funding request Monday.

The museum is asking supporters to email them to reconsider the decision.

