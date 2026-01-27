Charlotte native Drake Maye headed to the Super Bowl

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte native and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is headed to the Super Bowl.

Maye led his team to a victory in the AFC Championship on Sunday, defeating the Denver Broncos 10-7. At just 23 years old, he is now the second-youngest quarterback to head to the Super Bowl, an aspiration he once watched from the stands.

The Patriots’ win marks their first AFC Championship since the retirement of legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Maye’s performance was pivotal; he scored the team’s only touchdown by running it in himself.

Maye, who starred at Myers Park High School, talked about his trip to the Super Bowl as a kid.

“My dad said if the Panthers made it we were going to go,” Maye said. “It was heartbreaking they lost to the Broncos, but what an experience for a kid at my age, who loves football, loves quarterbacks. That was Peyton’s last game, and what a Hall of Fame career he’s had.”

The Patriots will face the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl on February 8th.

